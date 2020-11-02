Raytheon Investors Sue Company Over DOJ Probe

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Raytheon has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of misleading shareholders about the accounting and financial reporting practices of its missiles and defense business, after the company recently revealed it was the subject of a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice. Although the defense contractor and its senior officers had long reported that its Missiles & Defense unit was using solid financial practices, the DOJ probe revealed by the company in October had shown those assurances to be misleading, according to shareholder Pranay K. Bajjuri's complaint. "As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and...

