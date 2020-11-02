Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Raytheon Investors Sue Company Over DOJ Probe

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:45 PM EST) -- Raytheon has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of misleading shareholders about the accounting and financial reporting practices of its missiles and defense business, after the company recently revealed it was the subject of a criminal probe by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Although the defense contractor and its senior officers had long reported that its Missiles & Defense unit was using solid financial practices, the DOJ probe revealed by the company in October had shown those assurances to be misleading, according to shareholder Pranay K. Bajjuri's complaint.

"As a result of defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!