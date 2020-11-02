Johnny Depp Loses Libel Case Against UK Tabloid

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 10:15 AM GMT) -- Actor Johnny Depp lost his libel suit against a British tabloid on Monday, as a judge ruled that an article describing him as a "wife-beater" was not defamatory because what The Sun said was "substantially true." A judge has said he reached his conclusion after examining 14 incidents on which The Sun's publisher relied in its defense against Johnny Depp. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Judge Andrew Nicol tossed the suit against The Sun, saying in his 129-page decision at the High Court that Depp had not succeeded in his action for libel. "Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS