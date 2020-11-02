Fifth Third Eyes Exit From Investor Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- Fifth Third Bancorp asked an Illinois federal judge Friday to toss a complaint alleging its employees opened accounts without customer permission, saying the shareholders conflate it with Wells Fargo & Co., which has faced litigation over similar allegations. Shareholders didn't gather facts from investigating or from personal knowledge, but instead relied on allegations that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau made against Fifth Third and conflated a similar alleged cross-selling scandal at Wells Fargo, Fifth Third said in its Friday motion to dismiss the proposed class action suit. "Plaintiff wants the court to believe that this is Wells Fargo 2.0 —...

