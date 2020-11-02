Mall Owner CBL Properties Seeking $1.5B Debt Trim In Ch. 11

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:56 AM EST) -- Mall owner CBL & Associates filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas bankruptcy court, saying it has a restructuring deal in place to trim $1.5 billion in debt and obligations from its nearly $2.6 billion in liabilities. The Tennessee-based real estate investment trust filed its Chapter 11 petition Sunday, saying in a Monday announcement that it has the support of the majority of its unsecured senior noteholders for a plan to swap out old senior unsecured notes for new and exchange preferred stock obligations for new equity and warrants. "With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred...

