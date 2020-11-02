Friendly's Restaurants Hits Ch. 11 With Plans To Stay Open

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:52 AM EST) -- Iconic East Coast restaurant chain Friendly's Restaurants LLC sought Chapter 11 protection late Sunday in support of a quick, prearranged, private sale that will keep nearly all of 130 company-owned or franchised sites open and settle its $88 million secured debt. East Coast restaurant chain Friendly's Restaurants filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday. (Photo by Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Amici Partners Group LLC, an affiliate of Texas-based Brix Holdings LLC, agreed to buy the business operated by parent FIC Holdings Inc. and four affiliates for about $2 million in cash and assumption of liabilities. Terms of...

