3 Firms Steer $3B PE Takeover Of Web Hosting Co. Endurance

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 12:33 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Clearlake Capital will buy web hosting company Endurance International for an enterprise value of roughly $3 billion, the companies said Monday, in an agreement arranged by WilmerHale, Sidley Austin and Kirkland. The all-cash deal sees unnamed affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group LP picking up Burlington, Massachusetts-based Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., which provides web hosting services for small- and medium-sized businesses, according to a statement. In addition to serving customers in the U.S., Endurance provides web hosting in Brazil, India and the Netherlands, including through brands like Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator and Domain.com. Behdad Eghbali, Clearlake Capital co-founder...

