Justices Won't Tackle Muckleshoot Tribe's Fishing Grounds

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe's bid to revive a suit over the tribe's fishing grounds off Washington state, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit decision that the tribe can't present new evidence to try to prove its claim to a larger fishing area. The justices denied the Muckleshoot tribe's petition for certiorari in its order list on Monday, preserving a win for several other tribes in the Ninth Circuit. The court noted that newly installed Justice Amy Coney Barrett didn't participate in the decision to decline the petition. The Muckleshoot tribe told...

