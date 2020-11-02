Feds Aim To Nix Ponzi Schemer's Bid To Escape Sentence

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- Prosecutors have called on a New Jersey federal court to shoot down a former investment manager's bid to escape his 15-year prison sentence for running a Ponzi scheme and stealing millions of dollars, blasting claims that his attorney misadvised him before the convicted fraudster turned down plea offers for seven years behind bars. The government on Friday urged the court to reject Vincent P. Falci's argument that John Yauch of the Federal Public Defender's Office did not properly advise him about what prosecutors needed to prove to convict him of securities fraud, citing Falci's statements at a pretrial hearing and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS