Albertson's To Pay $2.5M To End Wage-And-Hour Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- Grocery chain Albertson's has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a proposed class action from California delivery drivers who alleged they were not paid for time they spent on the job before their shifts or for days they called in to work but were told they did not have to come in. In a motion filed Friday asking U.S. District Judge John Kronstadt to give the settlement preliminary approval, the drivers and the grocery chain said the deal would carve up $1.5 million between roughly 820 current and former Albertson's drivers who worked out of the company's distribution centers in...

