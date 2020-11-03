Fed. Circ. Asked To Keep Movie Theater IP Suit In Texas

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- Intertrust Technologies Corp. has urged the Federal Circuit to reject a bid from Regal Cinemas, AMC and Cinemark to transfer a patent lawsuit against the chains from Texas to California, arguing that a district judge rightly allowed the case to stay put in the Lone Star State. In a Friday court filing, Intertrust shot back at the movie theater chains' mandamus petition in which they said U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap erred in refusing to transfer Intertrust's patent case against them over digital security. While the chains argued that the case should be transferred given that there was an earlier lawsuit...

