2 Telecoms Win FCC Funds To Cover Puerto Rico With Internet

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- Two telecom companies have won Federal Communications Commission funding to install broadband in Puerto Rico, ensuring that the entire island has high-speed internet service, the agency said Monday. Liberty Communications and Puerto Rico Telephone Co. won the bidding to receive roughly $127 million combined in the second round of the Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund, the FCC said. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced the Uniendo a Puerto Rico Fund — whose name translates to "Bringing Puerto Rico Together Fund" — in March 2018 as part of the agency's response to the hurricane devastation on the island and the U.S. Virgin Islands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS