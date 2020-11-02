Mass. Court Sets High Bar For Sports Practice Injury Suits

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:50 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts Appeals Court held Monday that athletes cannot be held liable for simple negligence while at practice, upholding a lower court's decision dismissing a case brought by a Suffolk University softball player who was hit in the head with a bat by a teammate. In an opinion penned by Associate Justice Joseph M. Ditkoff, the three-justice panel said teammates at sports practices can be held liable for recklessness or gross negligence — the same standard the court applies for conduct during games. The justices held that a lower legal standard for players to bring injury claims against teammates and coaches...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS