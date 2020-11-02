NJ Cannabis Vote To Ignite Legal Pot Wave Across The Region

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- New Jerseyans appear poised to take a historic step Tuesday toward bringing recreational marijuana for adult use to the region, setting the stage for what experts say would be a blockbuster market in the Garden State and spurring neighboring states to get in the legal pot game. With polling data showing that a majority of voters support the ballot question, recreational pot sales in New Jersey would create an opportunity for cannabis businesses to draw customers from throughout the tri-state area and further expand an industry that has proven resilient during the economic upheaval caused by the coronavirus outbreak, experts said....

