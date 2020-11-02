Jack Black, Tony Hawk Face IP Suit By Skateboard 'Godfather'

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 10:00 PM EST) -- Skateboard graphic artist Wesley Humpston alleges in a lawsuit filed in California federal court Friday that several social media posts coordinated by actor Jack Black, skateboarder Tony Hawk and skateboarding company The Berrics infringed his copyrighted artwork to promote the video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2. Skateboard graphic artist Wesley Humpston alleges in a lawsuit filed Friday that several social media posts coordinated by actor Jack Black, skateboarder Tony Hawk and skateboarding company The Berrics infringed his copyrighted artwork to promote a video game, including an Instagram post from July 28. Humpston, who says in the lawsuit he is known...

