$10M ICE Suit From Migrant With Ties To Warlord Nixed

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge tossed a $10 million suit against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for excessive force and negligence brought by a Liberian man with ties to the former dictator and convicted war criminal Charles Taylor. Affirming the government's argument in her Monday order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn said her court did not have jurisdiction to hear Michael Reeves' case, since his complaint was based on removal proceedings approved by the U.S. attorney general, which federal statute bans the courts from reviewing. "Because all of Reeves's claims fall within that category, the court is statutorily barred from hearing...

