9th Circ. Urged To Undo 'Pyrrhic' Win In USAA Bad Faith Trial

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:38 PM EST) -- A driver who suffered a traumatic brain injury when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into her has urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse Oregon district court rulings which she said improperly denied her requested litigation costs and attorney fees, amounting to a "pyrrhic victory" in her case against USAA. Peggy Foraker — who won two bench trials in her suit against her insurer, which had refused to pay out an uninsured motorist policy — said in Monday's opening brief before the appellate court that she should have been awarded at least $92,474 in phase II litigation costs. She said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS