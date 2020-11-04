Depp Libel Case Seen As Outlier In 'Claimant Friendly' London

Law360, London (November 4, 2020, 8:31 PM GMT) -- Actor Johnny Depp's high-profile loss in a libel battle against a British tabloid is unlikely to deter other claimants from seeking to defend their public images in the U.K., despite the recent blow to its reputation as a "claimant friendly" jurisdiction for defamation cases, experts say. There's been a dramatic rise in recent years in the number of such cases brought before the English courts, in large part due to the growing popularity of social media and disputes playing out in the court of public opinion, said Nick McAleenan, a partner with the media law team at JMW Solicitors LLP....

