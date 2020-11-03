Yankwitt Adds To Its Roster Of Ex-Southern District AUSAs

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:53 PM EST) -- Yankwitt LLP has welcomed its fifth former assistant U.S. attorney as partner, the White Plains, New York, firm announced in a Monday release. Most recently a shareholder at Murphy & McGonigle PC in New York City, Daniel S. Alter has specialized in the area of cryptocurrency regulation and litigation, according to the firm. Having launched his career with the Southern District of New York, Alter also has broad experience with business disputes and has represented whistleblowers in False Claims Act actions. "We are thrilled Danny has joined the firm," Russell Yankwitt, managing partner, said in a statement. "We've known Danny for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS