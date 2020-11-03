Investors Want Bancor Crypto Securities Suit Kept In US

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Investors of blockchain software business BProtocol Foundation opposed the company's push for their suit to be heard in an Israeli court, instead asking a New York federal judge Monday to keep the proposed class action over unregistered securities claims in Manhattan. BProtocol Foundation, or Bancor, sold Bancor Network Tokens as unregistered securities in the United States, violating federal securities laws and state Blue Sky laws, according to the suit filed in April. The company argued its tokens aren't securities and aren't required to be registered as such, urging U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein to toss the suit in October and arguing...

