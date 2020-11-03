RE Platform Nabs $1B, Launches JV For Urban Development

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:19 PM EST) -- Reef, a real estate platform that turns parking lots into restaurant outposts, said Tuesday that it raised $1 billion, including $700 million in a Mubadala-led funding round and $300 million for a joint venture with Kirkland-led asset manager Oaktree. Miami-based Reef Technology Inc. said Mubadala Investment Co.'s investment arm, Mubadala Capital, spearheaded its latest financing round, which also included SoftBank Vision Fund, funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP, UBS Asset Management and Target Global, according to the news release. In a separate deal, the technology-driven real estate business also said it launched a $300 million infrastructure vehicle, the Neighborhood Property...

