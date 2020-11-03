Texas Panel Backs Attys' Sanctions Win In Title Co. Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of a property management company's lawsuit alleging a pair of Houston attorneys interfered with its plans to buy a title company, keeping in place a $60,000 fee award and $120,000 in sanctions against the company. In a 20-page opinion written by Justice Terry Adams, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the trial judge got it right when he found that attorneys Mike Johanson of Johanson & Fairless LLP and Michael Ballases of Hoover Slovacek LLP are shielded from Jetall Cos. Inc.'s lawsuit against them under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which was...

