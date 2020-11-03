Ross Stores Escapes Verdict Over Workers' Stockroom Brawl

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Texas state appellate court on Tuesday nullified a jury verdict in favor of a man who sued Ross Stores Inc. over injuries he suffered after he was punched by a co-worker in a stockroom dispute, saying the man failed to establish Ross had control over the workers' safety. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel for the Fourteenth District reversed a final judgment in favor of Joseph Miller in a suit accusing Ross Stores of negligently hiring, training and supervising another stockroom employee, Rashaud Davenport, who punched Miller during an altercation at work. A Harris County jury had found Ross Stores...

