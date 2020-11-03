Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Block.one Seeks Out Of Proposed Securities Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency issuer Block.one and its cofounders on Monday told a Manhattan federal judge that they shouldn't have to face a proposed class action alleging they violated federal securities laws in connection with digital assets they offered in 2017 and 2018.

In a lengthy Nov. 2 dismissal brief, defendants Block.one, its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Daniel Larimer, and another co-founder Brock Pierce told U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan that "a host" of defects permeated the latest version of the suit, which was filed in September by lead plaintiff Crypto Assets Opportunity Fund LLC.

For one thing, the defendants said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!