Ill. Court Upholds $2.3M Award In Contractors' Delay Dispute

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has ruled that a lower court correctly affirmed a general contractor's $2.3 million arbitration award for its claims that one of its subcontractors caused an unreasonable delay while constructing a 35-story apartment tower in Chicago. The three-judge panel on Friday refused to unwind Power Construction Co.'s "quite well reasoned" arbitration award in the company's dispute with Michels Corp., which had subcontracted with Power to perform caisson work on the tower project that took four months longer to complete than the companies agreed. The panel also rejected Michels' request to reduce the award over Power's alleged failure to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS