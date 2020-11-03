Apple, Amazon's Alice Win Over Voip-Pal Holds Up On Appeal

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a California federal judge's decision to throw out Voip-Pal's infringement suits against Amazon and Apple over call-routing patents. The appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh's ruling from last November that Voip-Pal's patents don't pass muster under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The three-judge panel did not explain its reasoning. Voip-Pal had sued Apple and Amazon for infringement separately in 2018, but the cases were consolidated for pretrial purposes. The suits claim Apple infringed with its iMessage and FaceTime services, and Amazon with its Alexa and Alexa for Business devices. But Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS