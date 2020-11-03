LGBT Groups Challenge Trump's Ban On Anti-Bias Training

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- A coalition of LGBT groups has hit the Trump administration with the second lawsuit arguing that a recent executive order banning "un-American" workplace training that directly addresses systemic racism and sexism is unconstitutional. The eight plaintiffs, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Chicago AIDS Foundation, asked a California federal court to invalidate a Sept. 22 executive order that bars government contractors from conducting diversity trainings that the administration considers divisive, such as those acknowledging structural racism, sexism and anti-LGBT discrimination. "This is a quintessential instance of the government impermissibly burdening speech because it disapproves of the ideas expressed," the...

