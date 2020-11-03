Justices Asked To Stay Out Of Comcast Antitrust Fight

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- Viamedia doesn't want the U.S. Supreme Court wading into its recently revived $160 million fight with Comcast over the latter's refusal to work with advertisers who don't use the cable giant's internal advertising system. Cable marketing company Viamedia made its case against a writ of certiorari on Tuesday, urging the justices to leave untouched the Seventh Circuit's decision to dredge from the depths its claims that Comcast's advertiser rules are anti-competitive. While Comcast has called the appellate court's ruling a "dangerous lurch in the wrong direction" that flies in the case of established antitrust law and the Supreme Court's own precedent,...

