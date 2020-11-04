Feds Renew Push To Dismiss Idaho Tribal Land Claim Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. government has urged an Idaho federal judge for the second time to toss a suit filed by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation more than two years ago due to a dispute over five parcels of land in Idaho. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes' original complaint filed in 2018 said that, according to laws passed in 1882 and 1888, once railroads that were on reservation land were no longer being used, the tribe would get the land back. But the government argued in its second motion to dismiss on Tuesday that the disputed land was forfeited during a $60 million...

