NY Sports Clubs Gets Judge's OK For $80M Sale In Ch. 11

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:54 PM EST) -- The parent company of New York Sports Clubs got the approval of a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday for its $80 million sale to a prepetition lender after reporting it had received no other bids for its assets. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi approved the sale of Town Sports International's assets to Tacit Capital LLC after counsel for Town Sports said Tacit's stalking horse credit bid was the only offer it had received before the scheduled auction date of Oct. 28. Town Sports filed for Chapter 11 protection in mid-September, reporting more than $500 million in liabilities. The company operated 185 gyms,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS