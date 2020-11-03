UnitedHealth Ordered To Reprocess 50K Claims In ERISA Suit

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- A UnitedHealth Group Inc. subsidiary must reprocess insurance claims on behalf of a certified class of more than 50,000 plan holders, a California magistrate judge ordered on Tuesday, after finding it violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by denying coverage for mental health and substance abuse treatment. In a series of back-to-back orders, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero laid out multiple steps that United Behavioral Health must take to remedy its ERISA violations, including reprocessing the claims in question, reforming its handling of behavioral health claims and improving employee training. Judge Spero also plans to appoint a special master...

