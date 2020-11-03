Friendly's Gets Initial Nod For Quick Race Through Ch. 11

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 3:26 PM EST) -- East Coast restaurant chain Friendly's cleared an initial hurdle Tuesday for its breakneck race through Chapter 11 after a Delaware bankruptcy judge rejected a call to delay an interim decision on the 130-site company's 44-day confirmation deadline. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said the request from parent company FIC Holdings is unusual, but "not unheard of," and said the decision needed to take into account economic disruptions and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are operating in an extraordinary commercial environment, particularly for anything involving retail food, entertainment, clothing or any consumer goods at all," the judge said. "The...

