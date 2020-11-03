CIT Wrestles Steel Dumping Case Away From NAFTA Panel

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Mexican steel producer that escaped without tariffs in a U.S. anti-dumping investigation lacks standing to pursue binational review under the North American Free Trade Agreement, the U.S. Court of International Trade concluded on Tuesday, saying it retains jurisdiction over a parallel challenge as a result. CIT Judge Claire R. Kelly rejected a bid by the U.S. government to toss litigation filed by another respondent in the investigation, Building Systems de Mexico SA de CV, which seeks to challenge the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding that imports of certain fabricated structural steel were being dumped in the U.S. at less than...

