Ex-Wells Fargo Worker Says Cos. Can't Limit ERISA Venues

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:12 PM EST) -- A former Wells Fargo employee who had her proposed class action accusing the bank of mismanaging its $40 billion retirement plan booted from California to Minnesota asked the Ninth Circuit to rule that employers can't dictate where workers file ERISA suits. In a Monday filing supporting her September petition for a writ of mandamus, Yvonne Becker said Congress intended to give plaintiffs three venue options for lawsuits if they felt their rights were violated under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974: where the "plan is administered," where the defendant is located and where the alleged violation took place....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS