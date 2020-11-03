United Airlines' Discount Shows Age Bias, Suit Says

Law360 (November 3, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- United Airlines discriminated against older passengers when it offered a 10% discount exclusively to travelers aged 18 to 22 and illegally denied it for anyone older, according to a proposed class action filed Tuesday in California federal court. Between Sept. 10, 2019, and June 30, 2020, United offered the 10% discount for flights within the U.S., Canada and Mexico through Dec. 31, 2020, to people aged 18 to 22 if they booked the tickets through the airline's app and had a United MileagePlus account, according to the suit. But people older than 22 were denied the age-based markdown in violation of California's Unruh...

