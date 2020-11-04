Turkey Price-Fix Claims Won't Go Before Chicken MDL Judge

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to shift a price-fixing proposed class action against turkey producers into the same court where multidistrict litigation is moving forward against chicken producers also accused of price-fixing. Although both suits put data compiler Agri Stats Inc. — a unit of Eli Lilly and Co. — at the center of an alleged information exchange conspiracy that facilitated price-fixing for both turkey and chicken production, that isn't enough to warrant reassigning the proposed class action, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said on Tuesday. Nor does it matter that the cases involve many of the same defendants, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS