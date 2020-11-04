DC Circ. Suggests Dakota Access Permit Merits More Review

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit judges appeared skeptical Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers adequately reviewed the environmental risks of the Dakota Access pipeline before granting an easement near tribal lands, but seemed less certain that the easement should be vacated and the pipeline shut down. A three-judge panel questioned assertions by the Corps and Dakota Access operator Energy Transfer LP during oral arguments that the agency properly shrugged off risks of a major oil spill in its environmental assessment of the pipeline. But they appeared torn over whether to uphold U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg's decision to vacate the pipeline's easement under...

