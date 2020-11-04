Insurer Keeps Win In Suit Over NJ Construction Site Injury

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:04 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court affirmed Wednesday that Everest National Insurance Co. doesn't owe coverage for a construction worker's injury from a backhoe, reasoning the injury wasn't connected to an Everest-insured truck at the work site. A three-judge Appellate Division panel dealt a blow to D'Andrea Construction Co., Lloyd's of London underwriters and Aspen Insurance UK Ltd., which sought reimbursement from Everest and other insurers over a $5.8 million payout made to a steel subcontractor employee. In her ruling in favor of Everest, Superior Court Judge Mary Thurber had reasoned the employee wasn't using a vehicle insured by Everest when the...

