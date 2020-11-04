SL Green Inks $952M Sale Of Hudson Yards Office Property

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:02 PM EST) -- SL Green said Wednesday that it and a partner will sell the 20-story Hudson Yards office building they have been redeveloping for $952.5 million, a deal the real estate investment trust touted as the largest commercial property sale in the U.S. since the pandemic spurred widescale shutdowns in March. SL Green Realty Corp., the self-described largest owners of office real estate in New York, announced plans with its partner the Kaufman Organization to part ways with the 636,000-square-foot Manhattan office redevelopment that is home to Amazon and First Republic Bank. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2020. Private real...

