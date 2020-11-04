Sprint, T-Mobile To Pay $200M Over Unused Lifeline Phones

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 3:46 PM EST) -- The newly combined T-Mobile and Sprint will pay $200 million to resolve allegations that one of the company's units abused a subsidy program for low-income customers, the Federal Communications Commission said Wednesday. According to a consent decree announced by the agency's Enforcement Bureau, the companies are on the hook for profiting off nearly 1 million inactive Lifeline subscriber accounts operated by unit Virgin Mobile USA. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai tweeted Wednesday that the penalty adds up to the "largest fixed-amount settlement in FCC history." In September 2019, the FCC announced that it would probe how Sprint wrongly claimed subsidies tied to...

