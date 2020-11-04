Clerk Who Fixed Cases Wants Another Shot At Plea Bargain

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:28 PM EST) -- A court clerk convicted of fixing cases is asking a California federal judge to set aside his verdict because he received faulty legal advice from a former counsel who advised him against taking a pretrial guilty plea because he could face deportation. Javed Asefi claims that his former counsel gave him faulty information when he told him that accepting a plea deal presented to him could result in his deportation to Afghanistan. In a response filed Monday, Asefi's attorneys are asking the court to consider his motion to set aside the verdict as a Sixth Amendment motion instead of a Section...

