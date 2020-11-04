FCC's O'Rielly Decries Apparent Gov't 'Overbuilding' In Wyo.

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly claimed Tuesday it was "shameful" that a family-owned broadband company in Wyoming appeared to be suffering the consequences of "overbuilding," or the allocation of government subsidies to more than one internet provider in a given area. In response to a blog post where the owners of Tongue River Communications claimed they were facing the "brink of ruin" thanks to a $1.1 million subsidy being given to a competitor, O'Rielly offered the family apologies for the apparent "waste" of the federal funds. "My apologies to Tongue River Communications, WY family business apparently facing government-subsidized overbuilding. If accurate, it's...

