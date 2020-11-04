Kaiser Permanente Hit With ADA Suit Over Competency Tests

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A former Kaiser Permanente employee has hit the health care company with a proposed class action over a competency test she was allegedly forced to take to keep her job, telling a Georgia federal court that the company refused to accommodate her disability and fired her after she failed. Anteaus N. Yarbough says in her Tuesday complaint that she suffered from anxiety and depression in late 2018 and again in May 2019 but was cleared by her physician to work. She's also qualified to perform her job as a customer service coordinator without an accommodation and never had a work incident...

