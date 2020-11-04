Atty Caught Up In NFL Player Scheme Faces Bar Complaint

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar filed a new disciplinary case against the Florida attorney who purportedly swindled NFL players out of concussion settlement payments, claiming he let an unlicensed attorney do legal work and paid employees through that unlicensed attorney's front company. The Florida Bar alleges that Philip Timothy Howard, who owns the firm Howard & Associates, had Ankur Mehta — a graduate of Florida Coastal Law School who was never admitted to the Florida Bar — supervise attorneys, appear in prospective class action cases, solicit clients and participate in depositions in which he presented himself as an attorney. Mehta's company, Mehta Consulting...

