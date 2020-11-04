11th Circ. Revives Mexican Man's Deportation Defense

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a Mexican man's bid to stay in the United States over his allegedly poor legal representation, sending his case back to the Board of Immigration Appeals for review. A three-judge appellate panel said in their unpublished opinion that Rigoberto Valdez Salazar deserved for the board to consider his defense that two of his former Atlanta-based immigration lawyers botched his attempts to avoid deportation. The board dismissed Salazar's 2019 request for it to review an immigration judge's denial of his second motion to reopen his case. The appellate judges said the board failed in its dismissal...

