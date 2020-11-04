Credit Unions Win Class Cert. In Sonic Data Breach MDL

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:45 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge this week granted certification to a class of U.S. banks, credit unions and financial institutions that were forced to reissue credit cards or reimburse customers when hackers stole personal information in a 2017 data breach at hundreds of Sonic Drive-In restaurants. U.S. District Judge James S. Gwin found that the financial institutions — American Airlines Federal Credit Union, Arkansas Federal Credit Union and Redstone Federal Credit Union — had demonstrated that thousands of banks could be part of the class and share a common alleged injury due to to Sonic's actions leading to and after the data...

