XPO's $1.45M Wage Deal Shorts Some Workers, Judge Says

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 6:15 PM EST) -- A California federal judge recently refused to approve a $1.45 million settlement deal that would end an overtime, rest break and wage statement suit against XPO Logistics Inc., ruling the proposed deal could leave some class members "shortchanged." U.S. District Judge Terry J. Hatter's Monday order rejected the joint motion for conditional class certification and preliminary approval of a class settlement from XPO and plaintiff Emerita Corado-Cortez, saying that the way funds would be distributed to the roughly 3,450 proposed class members does not account for the level of abuses they may have suffered because payouts are based on workweeks and...

