Iowa Campground Must Face Retrial Over Stabbings

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:41 PM EST) -- An Iowa appeals court has ordered a new trial on two campground customers' negligence claims against the business over a stabbing, saying Wednesday the jury was left in the dark about the consequences of assigning fault the way they did. Campground customers Brian Simonson and Andrew Roby, who were attacked by another visitor, Justin Jones, during a fight, convinced an Iowa appeals court to reverse the outcome of their trial against Cutty's Des Moines Camping Club Inc. and order a new trial. The jury had found Cutty's 12% at fault for the stabbings and Jones, who faced criminal charges over the...

