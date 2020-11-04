Acquitted Ex-Forex Traders Press DOJ Ahead Of Civil Trials

Law360, New York (November 4, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday told the U.S. Department of Justice to meet with counsel for two ex-currency traders cleared of criminal rate-rigging charges who wish to access DOJ evidence in a follow-on effort by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to hold them civilly liable. During a telephone hearing, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said the DOJ should make an effort to negotiate with onetime Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan trader Richard Usher and former Citigroup trader Rohan Ramchandani in their effort to access trial evidence subject to a protective order. "Why don't you —...

