CIT Sends Steel Investigation Challenge To NAFTA Panel

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- A request for a binational review under the North American Free Trade Agreement of the results of an anti-dumping investigation into steel imports from Canada takes precedence over litigation initiated by a trade association representing U.S. steelmakers, a U.S. Court of International Trade judge ruled Tuesday. Judge Claire R. Kelly dismissed the litigation initiated by a subgroup of the American Institute of Steel Construction LLC, saying she had been divested of jurisdiction since two mandatory respondents in the anti-dumping investigation had requested the binational panel review under NAFTA. The trade group is challenging the U.S. Department of Commerce's findings that steel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS