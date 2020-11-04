Weinstein Co. Defends Ch. 11 Plan Against Victim Challenges

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 8:41 PM EST) -- Harvey Weinstein's bankrupt movie studio defended its proposed Chapter 11 plan and disclosure statement Wednesday against the objections of a group of sexual assault claimants, saying the plan is not a ploy for the debtor's insurers to avoid paying out on those claims. In its response, The Weinstein Co. said the proposed plan creates a $17 million claims fund for the sexual assault victims, and if the plan is not approved there is likely to be no source of recovery for those claims. "In the event the plan is not confirmed and these Chapter 11 cases are converted to Chapter 7...

